The mega contract that Barcelona lost after Messi’s departure

The FC Barcelona rejected in the last months two offers from sponsors who wanted to be announced on the front of the Barça shirt from the 2022-2023 academic year, one of them the negotiation rose almost to 60 million euros, and when it was close to closing, it was broken with the departure of Lionel messi.

As EFE has learned, one of them was from a company of ‘cryptoexchanges‘(cryptocurrency exchange point) and the other from a indian company Dedicated to online education, the two above the 55 million euros yearly.

The company of ‘cryptoexchange‘is one of the three largest in its sector and came to offer 70 million plus a bonus of twenty% according to the performance of the first team men’s soccer.

The offer even passed all the internal controls of the club, including that of the compliance department, which is responsible for both internal and external regulatory compliance, but did not convince neither in the commercial nor in the Board of Directors as it is a controversial sector.

The reason for breaking the negotiations that Barça gave to the company, which participates in major events in the USA, was that I could achieve more money for sponsoring his jersey.

Negotiation breaks after Messi’s departure

With better eyes, Laporta received the offer of a indian company Dedicated to online education that this summer came to offer 58 million euros plus one 15% bonus and that it matched the values ​​defended by the Barça club.

By its nature, the sponsorship could contain collaborations with the academies of the Barça and with him Barça Innovation Hub (the area of ​​technological innovation).

But, despite the fact that the company was substantially increasing the Initial 40 million that it offered, some executives of the Catalan entity wanted it to exceed the 60 million annually and negotiation it was postponed when I was about to close in may. Until at the beginning of August the goodbye of Leo Messi arrived, the best asset of Barça, and everything was broken.

So the company was planted and, although Laporta reacted desperately by holding a telematic meeting, it was already too late and there was no turning back.

So right now there is no no negotiation close to closing to be the relay of Rakuten from June 30, 2022, that this season is paying 30 million euros more variables.

But Barça is exploring a path that the board of directors of Josep Maria Bartomeu. Part of the executive of the Barça club is interested in a Investment fund property of saudi government input 100 million euros per year by sponsorship.

The option is meeting with many reluctance within the club, since in the recent General Assembly of Committees the inclusion in the Statutes of the commitment of fight against gender discrimination, homophobia, sexism and racism, values ​​that are considered not to be in line with this sponsorship.

As of November 2021, the Barça club has 29 backers, eleven fewer than there were in April 2019, when the all-time record of 40 was achieved.

And, in the commercial department, which feels poorly attended by the presidency and executives, it is feared that in the worst case scenario lose another ten at the end of this exercise. The one on the left sleeve, which was left empty after the resignation of Beko, it is not close to closing either.

At the end of July, Jordi Camps, the third commercial director of the Barça during this 2021, announced that I was leaving office and no substitute has yet been found.