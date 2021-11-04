Raúl Gudiño responds to the possible arrival of Carlos Acevedo as reinforcement

After the rumors of a possible arrival of the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo placeholder image to reinforce the staff of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara in the winter transfer market, the goal of the Herd, Raúl Gudiño, made it clear that he is not intimidated by the fact that more competition is coming to the rojiblanco team.

Interviewed by TUDN, the current head goalkeeper of the chiverío spoke about it, because in recent days there has been talk of the possibility of hiring the player of the Santos Laguna, which in theory would leave out one of the current goalkeepers of the Flock.

“It is what they are; rumors. We must be clear, cold and professional, we are always exposed to all kinds of rumors, whether true or false, at the end of the day I worry about what is coming, day by day, work on continuing to improve, we always learn something new and we must focus on that ”, released Gudiño.

The goal of the Flock assured that in Chivas there is full confidence in achieving the objectives in this tournament closing, especially after the talk they had with Amayru Vergara, where the owner of the team communicated the continuity of Ricardo Peláez for the next semester and indefinitely.

The former Porto player reiterated that in the Chivas squad there is confidence in Marcelo Michel Leaño’s project and with his football proposal, since they like to be intense and protagonists during the games, although he knows that their continuity depends on achieving the objectives of qualifying to the Liguilla.

“It has been commented, it has been said, soccer and in the institution it is based on work and results, the best way to support the coach we have is by giving results and actions, it is the basis of everything, and whose decision It is still not up to any player, the way to help or shake hands is that ”, he said.

