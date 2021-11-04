Pachuca vs Atlético de San Luis: Summary and videos

Chivas breathe and hold with the future in your hands. Pachuca and Atlético San Luis tied at zero goals in the match pending the Matchday 5, a result that hurts both squads and keeps the Guadalajara in 12th place overall.

The equalizer caused the Potosinos to reach 19 points, the same as the Flock, but that remains on top by goal difference, while the Tuzos they reached 18 units and climbed to 14th place overall.

The people of Hidalgo were more insistent in the first half; However, the defensive order of the Potosi squad was a headache for the attack of Paulo pezzolano, so they began to resort to medium-range shooting, the first to try was Victor Guzman, who fired a slightly deflected shot.

Another item that tried to surprise Marcelo barovero it was Kevin Alvarez who tried with a shot from the edges of the area, but the ‘Trapito’ stretched out and deflected the ball with difficulties.

saint Louis also had a presence in the goal of Ustari, where German Berterame he shot from afar, where the goalkeeper saved the round badly, leaving the ball in the boots of Vombergar who hit the ball badly.

For the complementary part, Pachuca continued to be the protagonist of the meeting, where Barovero again it was fundamental, since its presence was magnified in a hand-in-hand with Erick sanchez, deflecting to corner kick.

Berterame was the most dangerous of the Potosí team, since he had two clear goal situations, the first one that was stopped by Ustari and the second in which in hand to hand he sent the ball slightly deflected from the second post.

