Official: Walmart sold onions with salmonella in the US

This Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), released a partial list of commercial establishments in the United States that may have sold onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, who were implicated in an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

However, the list may not be accurate, depending on the agency.

“This list represents the best information currently available to the FDA; however, it may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or it may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product “states the FDA outbreak update.

The establishment that attracted national attention was Walmart, as it was listed as one of the outlets of the food distributors of the ProSource printer.

“The onions involved are believed to come from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, but the packaging will likely only say Mexico if a place of origin is indicated. “explained the FDA.

“If consumers cannot determine if they have onions from Mexico that they bought in the last few weeks, they should discard them or return them to the place of purchase.”

As of October 29, the outbreak had sickened at least 808 people in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

For 505 people with the information available, 157, or 31 percent, have required hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one has died.

The onion distributors are the following:

Big bull

Peak Fresh Produce

Sierra Madre

Markon’s first crop

Markon Essentials

blue River

ProSource

River valley

Sysco Imperial

According to local agencies in Chihuahua, the food left Mexico in good condition, so the contamination would have occurred between its transfer to the US and distribution.