Miguel Herrera receives a thunderous news that shakes all Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL is about to face the last date of the regular season of Liga MX, but before that, Piojo Herrera was shocked by the possible departure of one of its stars.

Strikers writing November 04, 2021 10:59 hs

Liga MX is coming to an end and all teams will want to secure their places in the next round of the tournament, either directly in the quarterfinals or in the playoffs, where they will look for the remaining places.

In the absence of a single game to know the final positions, Tigres UANL occupies the fourth place for the moment and would be entering the Liguilla directly, but for this they will have to leave with a victory against Juárez next Saturday.

While preparing the best team available, Miguel Herrera received a news that shook the entire squad and it is a possible departure of one of his figures from next season.

According to some media in Argentina, Nahuel Guzmán could have the possibility of returning to Newell’s in the future, knowing that his retirement as a professional would take place in the following years.

At 34 years old, the Patón would not see with bad eyes playing his last games with the colors of his loves and he made it clear through his social networks, celebrating a new anniversary of the Rosario institution.

It should be noted that the goalkeeper has a clause that allows him to immediately terminate his link with La U in the event that Lionel Messi is a new La Lepra player. Will the return of both take place?