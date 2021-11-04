Marcelo Michel Leaño would remove Peralta and Rodríguez from Chivas

Marcelo Michel Leaño was confirmed as the technician of Chivas for the next one Closing 2022. The options of the Flock, in the end they were not materialized and it will be the interim coach who will stay in front for the next tournament.

Chivas has several reinforcements in mind, selected by himself Leaño and by Ricardo Peláez. However, they will have to think about filling the position of two footballers who would have decided not to continue with the Flock.

The players who would come out of Chivas

According to information from the Diario Récord, in Chivas It is planned to make an “exchange” of players with the players they have in the squad. The first casualty would be Oribe Peralta, who ends his contract with the club in December, and so far there has been no talk of a renewal.

The other low of the chiverío, would be Toño Rodriguez. The goalkeeper lost ownership even with Victor Manuel Vucetich as a coach and it has been difficult for him to recover it due to the good level of Raúl Gudiño. That is why I would look for a place in another team.

Marcelo Michel Leaño’s numbers with Chivas

While everyone was waiting for the appointment of a new coach, for all the possibilities that sounded, the Flock announced to

Marcelo Michel Leaño

as the one chosen for him Closing 2022. The reason? Everything points to the economic issue.

Since he assumed the role of coach of the Flock, replacing Victor Manuel Vucetich, the numbers do not support Leaño. Of seven games he has led, he has drawn three, lost three and has barely been able to win one. That is why he keeps the rojiblancos barely fighting for the playoffs.

The Flock remains in position 12 of the table, with the last ticket to the repechage zone. A victory against Mazatlán on the last day would give them the pass but the ‘gunboats’ live the same situation. It will be a life and death duel, but not for Marcelo Michel Leaño.

