Leipzig vs PSG | Champions League: An absurd penalty in 92 ‘leaves PSG without the lead in Leipzig

ORKimpembe’s mistake changed the script of the PSG in the Champions League. On the edge of 90 ‘, in a lateral center, the French central’ climbed ‘on top of Nkunku in an absurd way. The VAR reviewed the play and sent RB Leipzig for the second time at 11 meters. Donnarumma could not ‘fix’ it as against Andr Silva and Szoboszlai he achieved a draw (2-2) in the 92nd minute that hardly changes the reality of RB Leipzig (they are bottom, they are four points behind Bruges (third) and out of the eighths) but it is the one of Pochettino’s. They have lost the leadership of the group in favor of a Manchester City that takes them a point and which they visit in the Etihad. And the Witches is lurking four behind. They complicate a ‘little bit’.

A slip in a duel full of alternatives. It is impossible to get bored in Leipzig games. Every time the ‘bulls’ jump into the ring, their clashes are an unreserved football festival: inaccuracies, blows, races, chances … and goals. Those of Jesse Marsch do not know how to stop and in this Champions they do not stop crashing. They have been ahead in three of their four games in this group stage and have yet to win, losing two acts before the end. The 13 goals! who have fitted in they have been condemned. Their joy above penalizes them behind. A sad reality.

PSG, far from its best version and without Messi, took advantage of his gifts in Paris and repeated in Germany. Leipzig rammed Pochettino’s men at the start. They don’t know how to do anything other than be brave. They pressed up, bit in the middle and unstitched a PSG in which Mbapp returned to the green. Angelio and the local attackers ‘attacked’ Achraf’s back and it was 1-0. Andr Silva and Nkunku switched roles. The Portuguese ‘9’ put it and the French, ahead of the visiting defense, scored the first with a header. The ex of PSG accumulates five goals in this Champions League. Only Lewandowski (eight) and Haller (seven) surpass him. He made another target at ‘his team’. You are signing a season.

The storm continued to permeate PSG and in another electric play Kimpembe knocked down Nkunku and then Danilo to Andr Silva. Maximum penalty and nerves in Paris. The Portuguese laz and Donnarumma cleared their shot. Penalties are his specialty. I already showed it at the Eurocup. His hands dispelled the clouds and opened the sky of a Parisian outfit that lifted off the burdens. The Leipzig began to arrive late and the entrances multiplied. PSG began to run and generate chances.

In a very fast play, Neymar found Mbapp in depth so that the French gave Wijnaldum the draw. The Dutchman became one of Europe’s deadliest arrivals at Anfield and began to show off his effectiveness at Red Bull Arena. The Champions gave him wings and before the break he scored the 1-2 with a head in a corner that Marquinhos prolonged. The VAR reviewed the action … but the ex Liverpool was in line. Double and scorer debut with PSG from Wijnaldum. It was undetectable to the Germans.

Leipzig, thrown for the equalizer, built a motorway for Mbapp on the left side of their defense. And through her entered the blido Gallic, who hit two carriages. One in each part. Two demonstrations of strength and power that ended in two hands at the hands that Gulacsi stopped him. Kylian didn’t get ‘wet’ but he was hyperactive.

The ‘bulls’, cornered, stirred and touched the equalizer. Marquinhos got under the sticks the tie in a shot from Angelio and Szoboszlai sent away the best local chance. The PSG, with the 1-2, dedicated themselves to conserve their advantage and it almost escaped to him. The cards multiplied and even Neymar saw the yellow one. Annoyed, he applauded the referee. Marsch put Dani Olmo in and Leipzig crashed. And in a childish action, Kimpembe rolled over Nkunku and the penalty spot and Szoboszlai left the Parisians without victory in 92 ‘. The protests of Neymar, Achraf, Ander Herrera … raised the temperature. The tie complicates his future. And the City is coming …

