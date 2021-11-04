Kroos agent says Haaland’s 2022 signing will be between 250 and 300 million

Erling haaland has been catching the eye of various major clubs in Europe For several years now, if anyone tries to sign the Norwegian attacker, they will have to pay between 250 and 300 million euros, this was confirmed Volker struth, representative of Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) and Timo Werner (Chelsea).

The footballer has a contract with him Borussia Dortmund until 2024, however, Volker states that the transfer of Haaland a new club could be completed by 2022.

“Haaland it has a release clause. The complete package with salary for five years and commissions for the agent will probably be in the border of 250 to 300 million euros, “he mentioned in ‘Sport Bild’.

One of the main teams interested in signing him is the Real Madrid, and the agent states that Haaland will not stay in the Bundesliga much less will it reach Bayern Munich.

“Even if Bayern Munich had the money, they wouldn’t do it. All hell would break out if a player in Germany won 50 million.”

Struth stresses that Erling will not decide his future based on money. About 10 percent or so will not guide you, “he said.

