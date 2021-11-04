https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211103/revelan-irregularidades-en-un-assayo-de-vacunas-de-pfizer-1117854691.html

Irregularities Revealed in Pfizer Vaccine Trial

Irregularities Revealed in Pfizer Vaccine Trial

A former participant in the trial has revealed that the company running the clinical study did not respond in time to reports of reactions … 11/03/2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-11-03T17: 16 + 0000

2021-11-03T17: 16 + 0000

2021-11-03T17: 21 + 0000

international

💗 health

vaccination

pfizer

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1117854505_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_f7b918887cd13dde71ac01ba44723db3.jpg

According to the scientific journal, Jackson provided dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails proving his disclosures. This would have occurred during the clinical trial in 2020. At that time, the personnel who carried out the controls The quality of the trials was “astonished” by the number of problems he was able to uncover. Brook then claims to have written a complaint to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after which Ventavia fired her the same day. Photos accessed by BMJ show used needles discarded in a plastic bag. biowaste plastic instead of a separate sharps container, vaccine packages with participant identification numbers written on them, potentially exposing volunteers. In addition, documents provided by Jackson note that drug or placebo administration was reflected on the participants’ cards. This information could have reached the research participants and compromised the purity of the experiment, although this information was later removed from the cards, while a recording of a meeting between Jackson and two directors in September 2020 can be heard from a Ventavia executive explaining that the company was unable to quantify the types and number of errors they were finding when examining the test documentation for quality control. On the other hand, an email sent by the research company ICON, which worked in collaboration with Pfizer, he recalled that as part of an ongoing study, messages from trial participants had to be responded to within 24 hours. The letter then highlighted about 100 pending applications more than three days old, including two notifications of serious adverse reactions among participants to the vaccine. In an email to the FDA, Jackson noted that study participants from the vaccine were not being adequately medically monitored after vaccine administration, nor were patients who had adverse reactions monitored in a timely manner. In addition, he wrote that the vaccine had been stored at the wrong temperature. Two other former Ventavia employees confirmed to BMJ what was reported by Jackson. One of them said that he had worked on more than 40 clinical trials throughout his career, but had never experienced such a “messy” work environment as Ventavia’s during the Pfizer vaccine trial. Since Jackson reported these problems to the FDA in September 2020, Pfizer has hired Ventavia as a research subcontractor in four other clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines. Even so, the US regulator approved the use of this vaccine, in May it approved its application in adolescents (over 12 years old) and on November 3 gave the green light for its application in children from 5 to 11 years old.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210331/lideres-y-rezagados-de-la-campana-mundial-de-vacunacion-contra-el-covid-19-1110613248.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20201218/las-vacunas-anti-covid-por-las-que-opta-el-mundo-1093880153.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1117854505_214:0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b479ab1e33fabcf1184876510d1c3203.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

💗 health, vaccination, pfizer