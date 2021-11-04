greeted the Atlético players, but not Diego Simeone

After the clash, the German coach went to greet the Atlético players, under the watchful eye of ‘Cholo’ from the side

Jurgen Klopp had nailed the spine of Diego Simeone and his Atlético de Madrid for a year and a half. Since this team eliminated him from the Champions League, Klopp he knew that he had to carry out revenge and get rid of the weight of ‘cholismo’. It was not in a tie, but Liverpool won with such superiority to the Athletic than Klopp, at last, you can be satisfied.

His brush with him Athletic was born at the press conference after the elimination in the round of 16 of the 2019/2020 season, when they were current champions of the Champions and they were launched for the title of the Premier. Klopp, incredulous when seeing that his team, with many occasions, fell after two goals from Marcos Llorente, did not bite his tongue at a press conference.

Jürgen Klopp and Diego Simeone back in the Liverpool vs. Athletic Getty Images

“With the quality and the players they have, they should play something else.” The Teuton did not believe that a team that had been behind for 100 minutes, summoned Jan Oblak and a punctual failure of Adrian San Miguel He has just brought down the best team, according to him, on the planet.

He came out very angry that night Klopp, which also had to endure the heat for months, which took time to return to the competition and retaliate with the lifting of the first Premier in thirty years for Reds.

But he still had the thorn inside him. He needed a revenge against Simeone’s soldiers and the drums smiled at him. They matched him in the group stage, without the same importance as the playoffs, but enough to hatch a plan and manage to tip his rival.

He got it in the Metropolitano, fortunately due to an expulsion of Antoine Griezmann and a penalty not called in the final minutes, but he still had the final exam before his audience, on the stage where they unbalanced him.

Anfield I was waiting for Cholo and Klopp, who had not stopped flattering him in the previous –“I respect him a lot, what he has achieved is incredible”-, even more. And this time he made up for it in full. He put a tactical shake on him in twenty minutes, exploding, as in the first leg, Yannick Carrasco’s band, and took advantage of Felipe’s expulsion to close the doors to any reaction.

Klopp, who finished the clash, went to greet the Atlético players, before the attentive gaze of ‘Cholo’ from the side, he wore an impeccable smile, an immense joy. He approached the center of the field, began to applaud his fans and went to the locker room tunnel, aware that he had had to wait a long time, but had finally gotten rid of the thorn of ‘cholismo’.