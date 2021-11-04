https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211104/finalmente-llega-al-mercado-un-auto-electrico-con-mas-autonomia-que-el-tesla-1117876468.html

Finally! An electric car with more autonomy than the Tesla hits the market

Finally! An electric car with more autonomy than the Tesla hits the market

Lucid Motors has started giving customers the keys to their first vehicles. The Air Dream Edition sedan is the first electric car to surpass … 04.11.2021, Sputnik World

2021-11-04T11: 44 + 0000

2021-11-04T11: 44 + 0000

2021-11-04T16: 46 + 0000

technology

automobiles

electric vehicles

tesla

lucid motors

lucid air

⚙️ motor

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1117876316_0:8:3158:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_e53167d90ca7cd08c3a1ec8e2e614d6e.jpg

Deliveries of the first units of the Lucid Air Dream took place last Saturday, October 30. In all, 520 cars will be built, with a price tag of $ 169,000 each. The number of vehicles built was not chosen by chance, 520 is the number of miles the Air Dream Edition is capable of traveling on a single charge. That’s just under 840 kilometers. Now that deliveries of the vehicles have begun, the Lucid Air has officially become the longest-range electric car on the market. The brand outperforms the Tesla by more than 100 miles — 160 kilometers. Before the Lucid Air was launched, all four Tesla models topped the list of electric vehicles with more range. The Model S can travel up to 405 miles – just over 650 kilometers – on a single charge. Lucid Motors is positioned in the market as a direct rival to Tesla in the luxury green car sector, but the price difference between its cars is not small. While the Air Dream Edition sells for $ 169,000, the Model S has a price tag of $ 95,000. However, the newcomer company plans to launch less expensive models starting in 2022, says BI. Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, has a lot of experience dealing with Elon Musk’s company, having held the position of Tesla’s vice president of engineering until 2013. He then joined the company that later became what is now Lucid Motors. Based in California, the company was founded in 2007. Initially it was dedicated to manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles before decide to produce their own cars of this class. The concept of his first car was presented in 2016.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210415/video-un-rival-de-tesla-supera-las-pruebas-en-condiciones-de-frio-extremo-1111227229.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1117876316_427:0:3158:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d23643e092588aae5c413fcf945d48c4.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

cars, electric vehicles, tesla, lucid motors, lucid air, ⚙️ motor