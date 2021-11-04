Cruz Azul cannot against León and suspends his direct pass to the Liguilla

All the steps forward that Blue Cross gave to beat America, He gave them back when he fell to the Lion, and lost a good opportunity to enter the top four positions in the table.

It was a night of frights for Machine, because in addition to falling 0-1, the dangers of an administrative sanction came when two suspensions of the game were presented for discriminatory acts.

Everything went wrong for the cement workers, who now they must go on Sunday against Pumas to win and wait for a combination of results to be at the top of the table …

Blue Cross He returned to his old ways, giving away the first time, without pressing enough to dominate and generate. Leon saw opportunity, gained control of the ball and scored a goal based on walls and numerical superiority in the area, through Andrés Mosquera (30 ‘).

The attempt to react by the cement workers began as soon as the start of the second half was whistled, advancing lines, but without promoting goal arrivals, without making Rodolfo Cota will work. Already in the final part of the game, with more substance than order, the ball was caused to walk over the goal line, but with no one to push it, since Jonathan rodriguez nor was he contemplated for injury. There was a last action where the shot went to the post, but it was and was, a black night for the cement workers.

León reached 26 points, climbed to third place and Cruz Azul was left with 23, in fifth, and now a better position will be played in the finals against Pumas.

The fans became desperate due to the lack of forcefulness of their team and the discriminatory cry, the “Eeeh fucking”, it was heard, no, one, but three times that was when Fernando Guerrero stopped the game, at the resumption, the shout returned and again the Singer sent the players to the half court.