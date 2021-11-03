When and how did Amaury Vergara decide the continuity of Peláez in the Herd?

The decision to extend the contract with Ricardo Peláez It has been aroused for a few weeks. The Chivas-Omnilife Council, headed by Amaury vergara, agreed that the best thing was to continue with the work of the manager, who is more than committed to the club and the institution.

The renewal proposal was raised a few weeks ago between children of Jorge Vergara and their respective partners, where they all agreed that it would be a setback to implement a new sports project, in addition to considering that the former striker is the ideal for that role.

One of the reasons why Amaury trusts him because of his winning and overcoming mentality, so they are convinced that the project will continue to walk towards where they believe is the right thing to do for a club like him Flock.

Discussions were subsequently held directly with Pelaez where his desire to remain in the institution was questioned, where the issue of sports decisions was even raised, where it was reaffirmed that the former world champion is the maximum responsible; however, any determination must be endorsed by the Council.

After fine-tuning some details, Pelaez was positive, facilitating negotiations to extend indefinitely its link with the Guadalajara.

As if that were not enough, the Herd Sports Director is more than committed to the challenge of repositioning Chivas among the best clubs in Mexico, being considered by him as one of the most important challenges in his career.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: GUDIÑO ON POSSIBLE ARRIVAL FROM ACEVEDO: ‘WE ARE ALWAYS EXPOSED TO RUMORS’