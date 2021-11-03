Vanessa Bryant will receive 400 million euros for Kobe business

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.11.2021 10:32:03





Kobe bryant was not only a star of the NBA, also in business he was successful and continues to do so even after his death, so his widow Vanessa Bryant will receive 400 million euros, given that Coca Cola will pay you that amount.

And is that the basketball player who died two years ago had the 10 percent share of an energy drink called BodyArmor, so the refreshment company will give the corresponding to his heir.

The energy drink company was bought by Coca-Cola in its entirety, since it had 15 percent and now it has bought the remaining 85 to give competition to Gatorade, owned by Pepsico.

It was in 2014 when Kobe Bryant began to invest in this projectFor this he disbursed 6 million dollars, which turned into a profit of 400 million euros.