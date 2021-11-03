Vanessa Bryant will receive 400 million euros for Kobe business

Mexico City /
Kobe bryant was not only a star of the NBA, also in business he was successful and continues to do so even after his death, so his widow Vanessa Bryant will receive 400 million euros, given that Coca Cola will pay you that amount.
And is that the basketball player who died two years ago had the 10 percent share of an energy drink called BodyArmor, so the refreshment company will give the corresponding to his heir.
The energy drink company was bought by Coca-Cola in its entirety, since it had 15 percent and now it has bought the remaining 85 to give competition to Gatorade, owned by Pepsico.
It was in 2014 when Kobe Bryant began to invest in this projectFor this he disbursed 6 million dollars, which turned into a profit of 400 million euros.
Vanessa has celebrated it on her Instagram account with an image of Kobe next to the drinks.
“Congratulations Daddy !!! You did it! Always one step ahead. I am so proud of everything you have accomplished. I wish you were here to celebrate. You deserve all the credit for this. You are still GREAT. love forever. Congratulations to Kobe, Mike Repole and the @drinkbodyarmor @kobebryant team, you are the pear in everything you set your mind to, “wrote the widow.
The company founder, Mike Repole, thanked Bryant, noting that thanks to him the business worked, since without his investment, this would not have been possible.
“If it weren’t for the vision and faith of Kobe Bryant, Bodyarmor would not have been able to achieve the success we did. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Coca-Cola family and look to the future,” said Repole. .
