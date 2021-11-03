Raiders player involved in fatal car accident

The wide receiver of Las vegas raiders Henry Ruggs III faces a charge of driving under the influence after a burning car accident early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas that left a woman dead already Ruggs and his passenger injured, authorities said.

According to the police, Ruggs He was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy street in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. The Toyota caught fire and the driver was killed, police said. She was not immediately identified.

Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of deterioration,” police said in a statement saying he will be charged with a felony DUI (Driving Under the Influence, Alcohol) resulting in death.

Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized. Officials described the injuries of Ruggs as not life threatening. His passenger was not immediately identified.

The charges were not immediately filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the accident and would await the results of the police investigation.

The lawyers of Ruggs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that on behalf of their client they were also investigating the accident “and they ask everyone to reserve the trial until all the facts are collected.”

Ruggs He was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and played college football with Alabama. He was chosen in 12th place by Las Vegas in the draft of the NFL of 2020 and played in 13 games in 2020. He has caught 24 passes this season for the Raiders, including two touchdowns.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: NFL: RAIDERS ADDED THEIR SECOND CONSECUTIVE VICTORY AFTER BEATING EAGLES