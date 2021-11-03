Morena goes to jail for those who sabotage the revocation consultation – El Financiero

In the Senate, the Morena bench is promoting a reform initiative to impose up to three years in prison on anyone who hires propaganda on radio, television, social networks or any other means of communication aimed at “sabotaging” or influencing the opinion of citizens on revocation of mandate.

In the explanatory memorandum for the project, presented by Salomón Jara Cruz and transferred to the joint commissions of Government and Legislative Studies, Second, it is noted that in the exercise of freedom of expression and political participation, anyone can express themselves for or against the revocation of mandate.

“But a different matter is to sabotage and openly and flagrantly attack a constitutional mandate, sabotaging and seeking to inhibit the exercise of the right of Mexicans to participate and vote in democratic processes in the sense that they deem most convenient,” it is stated.

Therefore, it is proposed to prohibit any natural or legal person, either in their own capacity or on behalf of third parties, from contracting propaganda on radio, television, social networks and / or any other means of communication aimed at delegitimizing the processes not only of revocation of mandate, but also popular consultation.

The initiative states that recently, the opposition political parties and “neoliberal” businessmen grouped in “a conservative organization”, published a display in different media calling on the people of Mexico not to participate in the process of revocation of the planned mandate for next year.

“With this call, the opposition to the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to once again sabotage a democratic exercise and inhibit the guarantee of the constitutional right of citizens to organize and be part of a direct and participatory popular democracy.”

“In this way, this organization that allocates a large amount of resources whose origin is not clear to implement a campaign that clearly has electoral purposes, flagrantly violates the right and the obligation of citizens to vote in popular consultations on important issues. national and in processes of revocation of mandate, as established by our Constitution “, it is stated.

The reform initiative proposes to reform the Federal Law of Popular Consultation, the Federal Law for the Revocation of Mandate and the General Law on Electoral Crimes; In the latter, it is proposed to impose sanctions: “A fine of fifty to one hundred days and a prison term of six months to three years will be imposed on whoever, on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties, hires propaganda on radio, television, social networks and / or any other means of communication aimed at delegitimizing the processes of popular consultation or revocation of mandate as constitutional mechanisms for democratic participation or to seek to inhibit and discourage the exercise of the right of citizens ”, it is established.

The proposal indicates that popular consultation and revocation of mandate are democratic mechanisms that contribute to rethinking and rethinking democracy, representation and social participation. “The popular consultation and the revocation of the mandate will allow the people of Mexico to be taken into account and express their point of view on matters of utmost importance for the historical memory and political life of the country, which undoubtedly constitutes a new stage in our long and complicated process of democratic consolidation ”, the initiative points out.