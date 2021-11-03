Chris Paul, third all-time in assists beating Steve Nash

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul ranked with his eighth pass of the night, No. 3 on the all-time assist list in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

With 1:34 left in the second quarter, on a triple by Jae Crowder, Paul posted his 10,336 assist to overtake Suns legend Steve Nash for third place.

Photo: Getty.

He passed Mark Jackson with his seventh assist of the night, the last of the first quarter. Paul started the night six assists behind Jackson (10,334) and seven behind Nash (10,335).

Earlier this season, Paul became the first player in NBA history with 20,000 career points and 10,000 career assists.

The assist that brought Paul to No. 3 was against his original team, although it was the New Orleans Hornets who drafted him in 2005.

In his first six seasons with New Orleans, Paul had 4,228 assists and led the league in assists per game in 2007-08 and 2008-09. From there, he moved on to the LA Clippers, where he added 4,023 assists in six seasons and again led the League in assists per game twice in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Paul’s 9.4 assists per game average is fourth all-time in the NBA behind Magic Johnson (11.2), John Stockton (10.5) and Oscar Robertson (9.5).