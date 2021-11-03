Barcelona executives travel to Qatar to close the signing of Xavi as their new coach

Barcelona this Wednesday displaced an official expedition represented by sports vice president Rafael Yuste and football director Mateu Alemany with the aim of specifying the signing of Xavi Hernández as the new coach of the first team with the direction of Al Sadd, with whose representatives he The envoys of the Barça club will gather after the League match that the Qatari team will play against Al Duhail and which will mean, logically, the farewell of the Catalan coach.

Relying on the agreement between the two clubs (no other scenario is contemplated), Xavi would travel to Barcelona probably on Friday and it is not confirmed that he would go to Vigo to see live the match between Celta and Barça, which will be directed for the last time by Sergi Barjuan.

After this meeting there will be a two-week break in the competition for the dispute of national team matches and that will be when the relief of the first team will take place, awaiting his official presentation next Monday and Xavi debuting as coach on November 20 in the derby against Espanyol to be played at the Camp Nou.

The agreement between the two clubs, despite the termination clause that contemplates the coach’s contract with the Qatari club and the firm speech that has been maintained in recent days since Doha, could be finalized with a friendly match to be played between the two teams in Doha next season and that the payment established in said clause would be null and void.

Despite the wish of the president and owner of Al Sadd, Mohammed bin Hamad, was to personally deal with Joan Laporta for the release of Xavi, the president of Barça finally stayed in Barcelona, ​​estimating the Spanish entity that the presence of Yuste will be sufficient to close an agreement that is considered close, taking into account the formal promise that the leaders of the Qatari club transferred to Xavi when he renewed his contract last spring (until 2023) to facilitate his departure if he received a proposal from the Camp Nou, something that it was discarded in the summer but it accelerated in recent weeks, since the position of Ronald Koeman, finally fired after the defeat in Vallecas, was already very touched.

The agreement between Xavi and Barcelona, ​​admitted to ESPN sources of the negotiation, is settled with a contract for the remainder of this season and the following two, until June 2024, in which, from the start, he will receive a fixed salary sensibly lower than that enjoyed in Qatar, including a bonus clause depending on the results and successes of the team in terms of titles or performance in the different competitions in which it participates and in which the conditions of the collaborators who will accompany it are also specified.