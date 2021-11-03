Atlanta Braves crown World Series after beating Astros in six games

After 26 years the Atlanta Braves They are baseball champions of the Big leagues after shutting out the Houston Astros 7-0 and taking the World Series after winning 4-2.

Atlanta was one of the most prolific organizations in the 1990s with 14 Playoff appearances between 1991 and 2005 but only won one championship, that of 1995.

More than two decades later and based on four-corner hits, the team easily beat the champions of the American league. In fact, it was the second time that the Astros did not allow a score, as the third game was 2-0.

Atlanta had seven hits, of which three were home runs. The first fell on the third roll after Jorge Soler he sent the ball down left field for him to score and also took Ozzie Albies and Eddie Rosario to the register.

During the fifth chapter Dansby swanson he blew the fence across the same meadow also sending Albies home. Two innings later Freddie Freeman arrived and doubled.

In the seventh inning Freeman he hit a solo home run through center field to finish the game and give the crown to a team that wins its fourth Braves crown but has one more, which it won in 1892 under the name Boston Beaneaters.

