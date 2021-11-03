Are you going to remodel your kitchen in El Buen Fin? Profeco gives you these recommendations

The Good end, the days of the year that bring you endless offers and promotions specials, during which you can take the opportunity to buy those articles that you have wanted all year to good price, it is also a good time to buy everything you need for your kitchen room if you are thinking of remodeling it, if you want to change some household appliance or you just want to add a new Article to this space of the home.

However, buying during the Good end should be done following some precautions to make sure we are buying in a way intelligent and above all so that these purchases do not end affecting negatively to our economy short and long term, that’s why PROPHECO share us three advice special, to buy our articles this Good end intelligently.

Make a budget

One of the main ways in which the Good end can quickly become a nightmare is when we start shopping without having a limit from purchase, the best thing to avoid that is to make a budget with anticipation, define how much money you can spend during these days and assigns an amount to the kitchen items that you want to obtain, in this way you will not spend more and you will only use the money you have available for these shopping.

Compare prices and save

Once you have a budget assigned for your purchases from the Good end and therefore you have a limit to spend, you must take advantage of the budget in the best possible way, that’s why it’s important inform you, find several options of the same article that you are going to to buy and compare the prices, this will allow you to choose the best option, choose the lowest price and save money within the range of your budget.

Plan

Another important factor by which shopping of the Good end can have an important impact on our economy it is due to the lack of planning in purchases during these dates, for this the best thing is get prepared since before and to plan, delimit and organize the purchases that we will carry out, make a list of the articles what you need and do not buy for impulse, acquire only the products that they enter inside you budget and that you have already compared.