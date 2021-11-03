Antonio Conte and a 200 million revolution in Tottenham; European press gives possible highs and lows

Antonio Conte had already initially speculated with four reinforcements for Tottenham. Now, according to Calciomercatto, four more names have appeared on the Italian’s list

Announced as new coach of the Tottenham Last Tuesday, Antonio Conte will have a clear mission in London: to bring the Spurs back to the title fight in England. To achieve this, the Italian must have a significant sum of money (approximately $ 200 million) to reinforce the workforce in the next transfer windows.

The Italian press linked four names as the targets of Conte for the Spurs. These players are: Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic (valued at $ 58 million), Franck Kessié ($ 63 million), who could sign a contract in January as he has a real chance of leaving Milan, defender Stefan de Vrij ($ 58 million) Inter Milan and Lazio midfielder Manuel Lazzari ($ 21 million).

Antonio Conte watches Tottenham players in their first training session Getty Images

Now, according to Calciomercato, the list has doubled. The new goals of Conte would: defenders Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Alessio Romagnoli of Milan, midfielder Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan and forward Federico Chiesa of Juventus.

For its part, Gazzetta dello Sport reveals four players from the current Spurs squad who would not be part of the Italian’s plans. Among them would be Lucas Moura, who would have a different style of play than the one imagined by the coach for the future of the club.

According to the previously cited media, footballers such as Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli they could also leave the Tottenham being seen by Conte as players that the club could use to enter money into its coffers or as exchange currency.

The Italian’s mission is to bring Tottenham to the top positions of the English Championship. The London team is in ninth place in the standings of the Premier League, with 15 points after 10 rounds.

The first match of Conte in front of the Spurs will be this Thursday Vitesse for the UEFA Conference League.