Xavi to Barcelona on one condition; what sheik asks Laporta

If he Barcelona so much wants Xavi Hernández as the next coach after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, he will have to be Joan Laporta who goes directly to Qatar to formally ask the sheikh who owns Al-Sadd to release the former Spanish player.

Information from the Spanish newspaper ACE, through a source, details that the Qatari club has let Barcelona’s chief executive know that if they want to close Xavi’s deal “in a friendly and hassle-free way, must you Mr. Laporta come to Doha to formally request it “, coupled with the fact that the powerful millionaire of the Al-Sadd “does not negotiate with second men, only with the president”.

When would Laporta travel to Qatar for Xavi?

Therefore and attached to the aforementioned information, Joan Laporta should make a space in his busy schedule to go through Xavi to Qatar. This would take place after Tuesday’s game in which Barcelona will visit Dynamo Kiev on Day 4 of the Champions League.

Everything indicates that the trip will be formalized on Thursday, after Al-Sadd play Al-Duhail, a momentous match that may be essential to revalidate the QSL, since a victory for Xavi’s pupils would lead him by six points to the second.

Clause for Xavi to leave for Barcelona

According to the aforementioned Iberian newspaper, Xavi has already agreed to his departure, particularly the freedom clause, which is above one million euros. However, the point that would also be in the agreement of both parties is that it is It is essential that the president of Barcelona be personally before the Sheikh of Al-Sadd, Mohammed bin Hamad, as a gesture of respect and formality.

In the Qatari culture it is very important to feel that you have the respect and admiration of your adversary, which is why they consider a rudeness and a lack of consideration if the person in front of you in a negotiation is not an equal.