We remind you which products and stores caused the most complaints in the 2020 edition – El Financiero

The eleventh edition of El Buen Fin is approaching, the auction season in Mexico, which this time will take place from November 10 to 16.

If you are one of those interested in making a purchase, or reviewing the expected offers, here we remind you which were the products and stores that caused the most complaints last year.

According to data from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, issued after El Buen Fin de 2020, the products that caused more claims they were screens, clothing and footwear, cell phones, and appliances.

Profeco explained that the main reasons for the complaint were cancellation of the purchase and failure to comply with the term offered.

In a television interview, the prosecutor also stated that in El Buen Fin del 2020, the stores that favored the most complaints They were the Walmart supermarket chain, the Liverpool department store, and the Office Depot stationery chain.

Thus, on the occasion of the proximity of the new edition of the Good End of this 2021Recently, the Federal Attorney for the Consumer, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, called on merchants to carry out their promotions without deception.

Profeco has also said that it will deploy a thousand public servants to attend complaints and claims from consumers in the most important points of sale in the country.

In case of having a problem, consumers may go to file their complaint or request guidance from one of the 38 Consumer Defense Offices (Odeco).

Consumers can also rely on the Consumer Telephone 55 5568 8722 and 800 468 8722, as well as the Concilianet systems, via the Internet, and Conciliaexprés, for tripartite telephone calls between Profeco (conciliator), supplier and consumer.