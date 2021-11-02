Surgery and aesthetic medicine: cutting-edge techniques and treatments

Breast augmentation and lifting have been great protagonists in the field of surgery, both techniques occupy the ranking of the most demanding interventions in Spain in recent years. However, the confinement and the use of the mask, as you know, changed the way we relate to each other, the way we work and also the priorities of patients when undergoing an intervention. Now, with the focus on 2022, we wanted to consult with several recognized experts on the current panorama and the most cutting-edge techniques; those of which we will hear the most in the coming months. As a preview, what has not changed is the permanent search for naturalness in the results, both in surgeries and in aesthetic medicine protocols. This is how the professionals in the sector tell us.

According to Dr. Jorge Planas, the eyelids and, in general, the eye area worried us the most during confinement. Blepharoplasty It has undoubtedly been one of the most demanded surgeries. Also rhinoplasty by the continued use of a mask, which hides the inflammation. Instead, now that it is not mandatory in public places, it reveals to us that there has been a clear increase in demand for lip and perioral touch-ups as a whole. Also from the mandibular arch and nasolabial fold. Of course, despite all these factors, breast augmentation will always be a classic. “One out of every three surgeries performed is for the breast and more with the appearance of breast augmentation with autologous fat (from the patient himself) instead of using implants, “he says.

A clear interest in beautifying the look

In the words of the aesthetic doctor José Manuel Fernández, medical advisor of Teoxane, “during the pandemic, it has been possible to verify how it is possible -through simple, fast and risk-free treatments- to have a more youthful and rested appearance, which will make patients continue to bet on treatments to combat droopy eyelids and dark circles. As confirmed by the Dr. Javier Anido, specialist in plastic surgery, “Currently there is only one product, approved by the Spanish Medicines Agency that is specific to treat the eye contour: dynamic hyaluronic acid, from Teoxane.” He tells us that it is used to fill in dark circles and that it reduces the possibility of inflammation in the postoperative period. Explains that, with two sessions, it is possible to lift the depression caused by dark circles, lighten the dark and purplish tone and a ‘revoluminization’ of the area. Results last for eight to ten months.

Facial rejuvenation with ultrasound

“Currently, our patients request the Total Face treatment, facial rejuvenation technique without surgery that allows to eliminate wrinkles, dark circles and sagging in the same session. But we offer more than a Total Face. Antiaging ID is our technique to beautify and rejuvenate each face in a personalized way, based on scientific and medical criteria, “say Doctors Ricart and Revelles, dermatologists who are experts in aesthetic medicine. In addition, experts use an ultrasound machine for greater precision.”The ultrasound allows us to visualize the tissues and structures of the skin at the same time that we inject fillers or botox, providing security during the treatment and precision in its result “, they affirm.

Subtract ten years from the face

Another of the most prominent treatments that promises to be among the most requested in 2022 is the lifting natural vector of the Martín del Yerro Clinic. “The Vector Natural facelift is performed to rejuvenate the appearance of the face,” he assures Martin del Yerro, director of the clinic. He tells us that it consists of reposition the tissues in the position in which they were some eight or ten years before. “That means that the physiognomy does not change and the identity traits are the same,” he says. “Ascend the tissues following their natural vector, that is to say, following the same path by which they have aged makes rejuvenation natural”, he adds. He also highlights that “not only does a natural rejuvenation take place, but the tissues and the face are allowed to age again in the same way as they did before.” As he has explained to us, it is a surgery that they do with local anesthesia and sedation (instead of using general anesthesia), so, in just over a week the patient can lead a normal life. “Today it is a relatively simple surgery with very natural results and a very fast recovery,” says the doctor.

Get more attractive lips

The reshaping of the lips with hyaluronic acid is an aesthetic treatment more and more extended among women of all ages, but especially with confinement there was a boom which lowered the average age of the patients interested in this option. In this sense, it highlights the Moss Lips technique that Dr. Moshgan Mahrami, graduated in Medicine and Surgery, developed at Moss Clinic. The specialist assures that hydration, volume and lip contouring play an important role in harmonizing the mouth and consequently in the result of a beautiful smile. Since each patient is different, with maximum personalization, the doctor seeks naturalness through the infiltration of the product as appropriate moisturize the lips, define the contour or increase its thickness. The result lasts about a year since the body is replenishing the product over the months.

A younger body too

The doctor Svetlana Babentsova, specialist in aesthetic medicine, talks about the new Lanluma, the protocol that rejuvenates arms, and the inner thighs and buttocks. It is a treatment by which polylactic acid is injected to combat flaccidity in the areas of the body mentioned, especially if there is cellulite. It can also be used on the face, neck and décolleté. The acid that is used is very safe and the treatment is carried out two or three times, with intervals of 90 days between sessions. It is designed for men and women of all ages, the results last approximately two years and the treatment lasts one hour and is done under local anesthesia.

VIEW GALLERY





The normalization of aesthetic retouching and the search for the natural

The most recent report by SEME, ‘Socioeconomic and penetration study of Aesthetic Medicine in Spain’, showed continued growth: around 40% of the Spanish population uses the services of an aesthetic doctor. This data already represented an increase of 5.4% compared to the last two years. To this we must add that, as Dr. Planas has told us, men have lost their “shame” and are increasingly demanding aesthetic touch-ups. This is also confirmed by the Dr. Irene Cruz from the Instituto de Benito. “Men from the age of 40 and more and more are undergoing treatments. They seek a more rested look, a defined oval and harmonize their face,” he says.

Asked if this “loss of modesty” could also be responsible for the average age to undergo the first cosmetic surgery has dropped to 26 years, Dr. Planas has no doubt. “Every time more than one aesthetic retouching is boasted in a close circle of friends,” he says. And in line with this, he assures that the aesthetic canons have changed: “In the 60s women were looking at actresses, in the 90s at models and now influencers, with which they feel more identified ”. These last statements could scare us, but in contrast, the tendency to seek the natural stands out. According to Dr. Planas, in the framework of aesthetic medicine, 2022 will be a “healthier” year. “More natural results have been sought for a long time and patients want flee from the use of foreign materials that they can leave havoc ”, he assures. “They seek health and more from COVID. They take more care of their diet, sports and the use of natural techniques, hence, for example, the Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty and Autologous Fat Implants more and more are requested ”, he confirms.

Thus, as the Dr. Marjorie Galcerán from Nordetia Clinics, the most cutting-edge treatments will be “minimally invasive and with small approaches, with the combination of surgical and aesthetic medical strategies”. Also “manual treatments combined with equipment and all based on diagnostic ultrasound, to choose the appropriate treatment that the patient needs depending on his entire aesthetic medical history”.





