Santiago Solari, Javier Aguirre and Juan Reynoso, nominated for technician of the year by the IFFHS

No doubt Santiago Solari, Javier Aguirre and Juan Reynoso have been one of the best technical directors in Mexican soccer in the last year after the strategists of Striped and Blue Cross will raise a title while that of America achieved a decisive general leadership this Apertura 2021.

As a result, Argentine, Mexican and Peruvian entered the nomination for the best coach of 2021 by the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The strategists are in the list of 24 finalists along with names from the category of Thomas tuchel (Chelsea), Josep Guardiola (Manchester City) or Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid); the IFFHS will release the results for voting later this month.

Juan Reynoso was made from Apertura 2021 and the Champion of Champions with the Machine. On his return to Mexican soccer at the hands of Monterrey, Javier Aguirre got the Concachampions a couple of days ago defeating the America from Solari, the only one of the three technicians who has not managed to win a championship, but has had the Eagles at the top of the table the last two semesters.

