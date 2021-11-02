Saints confirm anterior cruciate ligament tear for Jameis Winston

New Orleans’ starting quarterback will miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee in the game against the Buccaneers

The quarterback of the New orleans saints, Jameis winston, broke the Anterior cruciate ligament and suffered damage to the medial collateral ligament.

The head coach of the Saints, Sean Payton, confirmed this Monday the injury that will marginalize Winston for the rest of the season.

Jameis Winston tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and sustained medial collateral ligament damage. Getty Images

The injury from Winston occurred on Sunday in the second quarter of the victory of the Saints, 36-27 on the former team of Winston, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Winston was injured during a tackled behind the neck of the linebacker of the Bucs, Devin White, who was charged 15 yards for knocking down Winston across the shoulder area of ​​his sweater, forcing him to fall uncontrollably. The left leg of Winston she got caught behind him as he fell to the ground. Coaches and medical staff examined him on the field before helping him slowly out to the bench and then to the medical store. They later helped him onto the care cart to take him back to the locker room.

Winston he completed six of 10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 40 yards before exiting the game with the score tied 7-7. In the season, Winston he has 95 completions on 151 passes (59 percent) for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Backup veteran quarterback Trevor siemian replaced Winston and guide the Saints (5-2) to an unlikely victory that was secured with the third installment of the game by the Los Angeles quarterback. Bucs, Tom Brady, an interception returned for a touchdown by defensive back PJ Williams with 1:24 to play.

Trevor Siemian led the New Orleans Saints to victory, but the title is not guaranteed. Getty Images

“First I want to say how downcast I am about Jameis. This victory was for him, “he declared Siemian, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. “I’m sorry for the boy, I love him very much. With being close to him, you can’t help it, he has an infectious personality. And I’m tremendously down when you see someone get hurt. But seeing him get injured was hard.”

The next game of the Saints it will be at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It’s unclear who the starting quarterback will be.

Information from Mike Triplett and Jenna Laine was used in the writing of this note.