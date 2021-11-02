Riquelme got Boca players off the bus and Ruggeri exploded

Editorial Mediotiempo

Buenos Aires, Argentina / 01.11.2021 18:24:30





From Boca Juniors talk in the negative for a long time, particularly with the arrival of Juan roman riquelme to the vice-presidency of the team and the new note was given over the weekend to screaming players off the bus from the squad after a loss at home in the Argentine League.

In the very Bombonera, the box Xeneize lost against Gimnasia y Esgrima la Plata with a penalty from Luis Miguel Rodríguez at 17 ‘; What made the stumble more painful is that the visitor played with 10 men for almost half an hour.

After the embarrassment and in front of the press cameras that recorded the departure of the campus towards the bus, Riquelme addressed the unit with the grim gesture and in a matter of couple of minutes all the footballers descended with his head down to re-enter the stadium.

“The talk was very hard, from the outside you could hear how Roman was whoring them, tore them to pieces”, detailed an anonymous source to the renowned Argentine newspaper Olé, that was near the locker room where the vice president of the club exploded.

Ruggeri on Riquelme: ‘In his life he gets me off a bus’

In Argentina they have a guy who thinks about absolutely everything, but he does it with knowledge of the facts because he played in the biggest clubs in his country, in Europe, in the National Team and won the 1986 World Cup with Maradona.

Is about Oscar Ruggeri, who is currently panelist at ESPN and ranted against Juan Román Riquelme, of whom he said “he feels the owner of Boca” and questioned their quality as people, in addition to the damage that, according to him, he is doing to the team.

“Roman as a player is up, but as a person you disappoint more and moreHow good that I never had him as a partner because people like that close to me, no. Look at getting the kids off the bus when you could well say everything from before in the dressing room or the next day at the club. He would have dropped me in his life, the guy thinks he owns the team“said the Cabezón.

How is Boca Juniors doing in the Argentine League?

Boca’s present in the local tournament has it in the sixth place of the championship after 19 days with 30 points, far from the leader and archrival, River Plate, which has 43 units and it seems to have a free way to get the title because the second place, Talleres de Córdoba, is seven points away.