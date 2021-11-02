Netflix rises in price: this you will pay from November for your service

Netflix He decided raise the price of your service to your subscribers, same that will apply from the invoice of the month of November. The streaming platform giant announced that as of this November 1 the new rates for your service come into effect.

The popular platform ruled out that the increase in its costs is due to the Value Added Tax (VAT). He explained that it is a plan that the company has to increase the experience of your users.

Along with the increase in the cost of its subscription, the streaming platform launched the new series and movies coming in November.

Netflix raises price in two of its three plans

Netflix highlighted that its bet with the increase in its costs is to create more original content. One of the spokespersons for the streaming platform indicated that they will update their prices only in two of their three plans that you have available in Mexico.

In such a way that the plans where Netflix will raise its costs is for the Standard plans and Premium, Meanwhile he Basic It remains with the same cost of 139 pesos per month.

Basic Plan: 139 pesos.

Standard Plan: 219 pesos (before 196).

Premium Plan: 299 pesos (before 266).

The increase in new costs will be notified to subscribers and new users who contract the service and this will be reflected in the invoice for the month of November.

