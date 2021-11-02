La Jornada – The TEPJF agrees with Morena on points of the revocation of mandate

Mexico City. By partially conferring the reason to Morena, the Electoral Court of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) ordered the National Electoral Institute to modify its guidelines for the revocation of mandate so that the collection of support signatures to promote this exercise can be carried out, indistinctly through an application on mobile devices or in printed format, as required by that party.

However, he rejected another appeal that raised the possibility of allowing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the possibility of promoting the exercise. This would entail a violation of the Federal Mandate Revocation Law, as it would break the broadcasting rules “which prohibit anyone from contracting propaganda on radio and television aimed at influencing the opinion of the citizenry.”

The restriction validated by the TEPJF was extended to the Morena deputies who wanted to promote the revocation of the mandate, as it was argued that no public servant can be involved in sponsoring this exercise.

The magistrate Indalfer Infante assured that in this promotion it is not possible to speak of ratification of the mandate, but as provided by the legal framework, of revocation, otherwise the Constitution establishes that the President is elected for 6 years, which is why its ratification is inadmissible.

The core point of the Morenoist objections was validated five votes to two at the proposal of Judge Mónica Soto, who argued that the applicable legislation to collect support signatures should be used throughout the country, not only in places of high marginalization, both formats physical as well as electronic tools, both must be provided so that they are available to those interested in seeking support ”.

Soto explained that although in previous years for the collection of signatures of independent candidacies and construction of new parties, the priority route of applications was supported, this time it is different. The reason is that the Revocation Law expressly establishes both formats. With this, the INE’s provision was annulled so that the paper would only be used in the 204 highly marginalized municipalities.

In the resolution, in addition to instructing the institute to adapt its guidelines around the format, it was established that it is the only instance of the State that may exercise public resources for the organization and promotion of this exercise, which yesterday began its first stage: the collection of signatures to promote its realization, which will conclude on December 15.

By a majority of five to two, the proposal by Janine Otálora and Felipe de la Mata was rejected so that the use of paper was allowed in all rural areas, while in urban areas it was exclusively used for the application.

The INE’s position was supported in the sense of canceling for this exercise the vote of Mexicans abroad by postal means, under the argument of the narrow deadlines that govern it. The magistrate José Luis Vargas pointed out that not only the will of the body matters for the case, but also the logistical capacities of the Ministry of Foreign Relations to organize the process in embassies and consulates.