“I do not like the falsehood and I do not share greetings with the rival DT”, underlined the “Cholo” Simeone

Argentine Diego “Cholo” Simeone, current coach of Atlético de Madrid, said on Tuesday that he does not like “falsehood” and for that reason “does not share a greeting with the rival coach” after the game, in response to the criticism he received of the German Jurgen Klopp, the driver of the English Liverpool, his rival this Wednesday for the Champions League.

“I understand that in England the greeting is used as chivalry but I do not share it because I do not like falsehood”Simeone said when speaking to reporters in the run-up to tomorrow’s clash at Anfield, Liverpool’s stronghold.

The Argentine coach thus responded to the criticism of his German colleague from Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, who was “surprised” at the non-greeting of “Cholo” in the last game between the two teams, highlights Mundo Deportivo.

“I do not like to say hello after the game, the emotions are different from the coaches. I understand that in England it is used as chivalry but I do not share it because I do not like falsehood. I can not talk about Klopp as a person, because I do not know him but yes, the good work he has always done in the teams he has been in. I don’t usually comment on how opposing teams play. There are codes and the coaches must respect that situation, “added Simeone.

In another order, the DT referred to the present of the Argentine Rodrigo De Paul and considered: “He has been growing a lot since his time in Valencia. His growth in Udinese was enormous and with Argentina he has been greatly enhanced.”

“We need that player who shows what he shows in the National Team. The other day he played a great game. It is as (Juan Sebastián) Verón was who had this same vision of the game, that few have, which allows you to have those cons with vertigo due to the speed of his head. He wants to improve and that is what I like the most about him “, stressed the coach.