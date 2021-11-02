Héctor Herrera separates from Atlético Madrid and announces his return to Mexico

After being a participant in Atlético Madrid’s victory against Real Betis, Héctor Herrera confirmed that his return to Mexico will take place in the coming days.

In a new round of La Liga in Spain, Atlético Madrid was obliged to continue adding by three so as not to lose track of the leaders Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, who for the moment make a small difference from the rest.

The rival to face would be Diego Laínez’s Real Betis, who like Héctor Herrera started from the bench, while Andrés Guardado was the only Mexican who was on the field from the beginning.

In the Colchonero, Zorro had the luxury of joining the complement, with less than ten minutes remaining and his team was already 3-0 up on the scoreboard (Yannick Carrasco, Germán Pezzella e / c and Joao Félix).

After having added very little time, the former Pachuca launched a message on his social networks with which he chose to separate for a few moments from his club and focus directly on what will be his return to Mexico.

The midfielder made it clear that he already has in mind to wear the colors of the National Team again in the coming weeks, when he must face a new double round of playoffs against the United States and Canada.

In this way, the flyer broke with the surprise of the list of summoned that Gerardo Martino will make official in the following days, noting that he will again be part of the payroll.