Follow the deception of revocation – El Financiero

Yesterday began the period to collect signatures to request the revocation of the mandate of President López Obrador. Between now and December 15, those interested will have to collect almost 2.8 million signatures; If they succeed, the INE would convene a consultation on March 27, 2022.

Curiously, Morena is the party most interested in activating the procedure to revoke its president, which would be a contradiction except that AMLO’s supporters distort the law and affirm that it is an exercise to ratify their leader.

Except for the FRENA organization, there is no other organization that has the issue in mind; there are no demonstrations, marches, or broad calls in the media to collect signatures. It is an irrelevant issue in public opinion except for Morena who wants to incite her bases to maintain the climate of confrontation.

During October the registration for the signature gatherers was carried out. The INE reported 23,906 interested parties and days before closing the registry, Morena leaders called militants to register. No other party made a similar call.

If it were really a revocation query, Morena would be strict so that the procedures were flawless against any potential wrongdoing. But it was Morena who demanded that the request for signatures be on paper and not only through a digital application of the INE. It is not that an app avoids ‘cachirules’, but it has more locks than using paper.

Whats Next?

First, Morena will have no problem gathering the signatures to activate the consultation process and will take advantage of the compilation – surely – to encourage the formation of the 4T defense committees, which were announced by Mario Delgado six weeks ago.

There is no better exercise for these committees than to incite them in an alleged conspiracy to depose their leader and thus turn them into the streets to defend the movement.

Second, this exercise is part of a comprehensive strategy to trigger the mobilization of the party’s rank and file and empower new affiliations. On December 1, for example, the first large informational assembly will be held in the Zócalo in Mexico City to commemorate the first three years of López Obrador’s presidency. After the pandemic, informational assemblies and large congregations are reactivated.

Third, Morena will surely take advantage of the collection of signatures to promote President López Obrador’s energy reform initiative and thus initiate an ideological struggle movement by 2024.

Once the revocation consultation is activated, President López Obrador will use that pretext to continue campaigning during the first quarter of 2022 and all this will coincide with the six governor elections of 2022 and with the inauguration of the Felipe Ángeles airport.

On March 27, 2022, the threshold of 37 million voters will not be reached for the consultation to be binding. If the INE estimate is followed, almost 4 billion pesos will have been spent.

It no longer matters because what is relevant for López Obrador is mobilization and propaganda and that will have already happened.