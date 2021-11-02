Fans boo Marcelo Barovero after his performance against Rayados

The fans of Atlético San Luis of the Uruguayan coach Marcelo mendez inside of MX Leaguethey booed the doorman Marcelo barovero after the duel against Rayados de Monterrey, on the 16th Opening Tournament 2021.

The Argentine goalkeeper was put against the Potosino fans after receiving the goal from Erick Aguirre, booing when he touched the ball and asking Marcelo Méndez for his change, since they considered that he could have done more in that score.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona dedicated victory against América to Octavio Ocaña

Among the boos and requests for change were also heard some insults against “Trapito” Barovero, who just this season reached the goal of Atlético San Luis to take the place of Axel Werner.

The fans of San Luis do not want Barovero, after Aguirre’s goal they shout at him: “You’re an asshole, Barovero!”. – San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte)

November 1, 2021





Also read: Acapulco Shore: Danik Michell gets flirtatious with photography in a black top

Marcelo Barovero became one of the Rayados de Monterrey’s favorite players, he foresaw when he went out to play in Spanish soccer with the Burgos CF team of the Second Division.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content