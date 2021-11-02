Chivas: What does the Flock need to advance to the 2021 Apertura playoffs

On Saturday, André-Pierre Gignac scored a double over Chivas, which gave Tigres his return to victory and the virtual passage to the qualifying zone directly to the Liguilla. However, rojiblancos fans wonder What does the Herd need to advance to the 2021 Apertura tournament playoff?

Tigres, with the victory, reached 25 points, and was placed in third place, below Atlas and América in first and second respectively. Nevertheless, Chivas was placed, with 19 points, in 12th place, the last one to enter the reclassification phase. The result committed Guadalajara, which must aspire to victory and also look to a combination of results that do not leave them out of the final phase of the campaign.

What do Chivas and the other teams need to advance to the next phase of the tournament?

Chivas will not have in their hands the pass to the next round in their search for the Mexican soccer title, because, in addition to the fact that they must win in their visit to Mazatlán, they will also have to look at:

Atlas: The rojinegros are in second place overall, with 26 points; in case of winning Querétaro on the last day of the regular phase could stay in that position, with 29 units, and the direct pass to the Liguilla.

Tigers: With 25 points, the felines will play against Juárez. They could go up to 28 and secure direct qualification.

Toluca: Although they have not won seven games, the Red Devils they could avoid the playoffs if they get the three points against Puebla when they reach 27 points.

Blue Cross: The Machine defeated America this weekend and reached 23 points. He still has two games left (one pending against León and the J17 against Pumas), so they could reach 29 units and even ensure direct classification.

Lion: La Fiera has the same panorama and points as Cruz Azul, but with duels to play precisely against La Maquina and Necaxa.

Monterrey: Rayados has 21 points, but it could reach 24 and remain in the reclassification zone. On the last day of the tournament he will visit the leader, America.

Puebla: Camoteros also have 21 points. The weekend they host Toluca, and with a win they could stay in the repechage zone.

Saints: With 20 points, the laguneros aspire to 26 and direct classification, but for that they will have to beat Pumas (in the pending match of J11) and San Luis (close of the regular tournament).

Mazatlan: The Sinaloans they add 20 points, but if they beat Chivas they could reach 23; they also expect a combination of results to stay in the top 12 of the rankings.

Chivas: In case of winning at Mazatlán it will reach 22 units, but they should look at other combinations of results.

Saint Louis: With 18 points, he has two games left to play (the one pending against Pachuca to be played on Tuesday and the J17 against Santos next Sunday); could reach 24, with which it could also tie its classification.

Cougars: The university students spun several triumphs that helped them to add 18 points. They also have two games to play (the pending against Santos to be held on Thursday and the J17 against Cruz Azul); in addition, they aim for 24 points.

Pachuca: With 17 points, the Tuzos have two games (against San Luis and Xolos), so they aspire to 23 units.

Juárez, Querétaro and Xolos are eliminated from the tournament, they could only reach 19, 15 and 12 points respectively.

OF