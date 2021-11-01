What about my Facebook profile now that the company is called Meta; change or stay the same?

ANDs official, the conglomerate of companies of Mark Zuckerberg, among which stand Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp will be called Goal in an effort to encompass your virtual reality vision for the future.

Nevertheless, What will happen to the accounts of the users of these social networks? Don’t worry, in BRAND Claro we are ready to explain to you if there will be any kind of modification.

Will my Facebook profile change now that the company is called Meta?

Not at all. The change ‘affects’ only the owner company. Social networks will continue to be called ‘Facebook’, Instagram and ‘WhatsApp’ and they will not have any modification in their profiles.

What is the Mark Zuckerberg Metaverse? We explain

Zuckerberg wants keep building technology to connect people, in that sense, the name change to Meta-Metaverse (coming from the Greek beyond), is precisely that, the vision of the creator of Facebook of the virtual reality of the future.

Will Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp change after the name change?

As we mentioned earlier, no social network will undergo changes. The modification will only be of the name of the owner company. And nothing more.

