We leave you the great goal from Raúl Jiménez to Everton

Raul Jimenez little by little he is recovering his level and has already scored his second goal of the season. The Mexican forward converted him to Everton on the Premier League, to go little by little returning to the scenarios to which he was accustomed.

Wolves is living a new stage. After the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, who left the club to lead the Tottenham, it was Bruno lage the one who took his place and also the one who has placed his trust in Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican is returning to a normal season, after having missed much of the last season due to the severe injury he suffered after a clash with David Luiz. The Wolves boy did they miss him.

The Wolverhampton, used to fighting for European positions and even participating in the Europa League When the Mexican was fine, he started to fight not to go down and settle for the half table.

It may interest you: Wolverhampton confirms that Raúl Jiménez will play with the Aztec National Team



Wolves he was already winning the game when he appeared Raul Jimenez. In an error in the defense, the Mexican won the ball and before the goalkeeper left, he lifted it with his left leg to send it to the back.

This was just the second goal of the season for Raul Jimenez but it means a lot to the Mexican. The goals made him an idol in the Wolves and he is looking to regain that sense of smell that led him to be one of the best in England.

The first goal he scored was against Southampton and the truth was that it was a great goal. He took off three defenders, the last one with a spectacular cut to finish taking a left-footed shot that slipped into the bottom of the nets.

(Here we leave it to you)

.

For the Wolves continues to face Crystal Palace and then West Ham, in a tight schedule after it will return to have the FIFA date where Raul Jimenez will have participation with the Mexican team, during the matches of Octagonal Final.

It may interest you: Now yes, Raúl Jiménez will come with the Mexican National Team

