The most luxurious half mane of the haircut

It may seem daring to you that out of the blue we tell you that one of the most elegant haircuts in the trend catalog is also one of the most daring: a bob that defies the rules of everything and that faces those who say that the cut flush with the ear, not cool. Because indeed, YES IT IS. And indeed, it is extremely elegant, the most luxurious version of the classic bob… They call it, Italian bob.

It seems that the season that opens before us is accompanied by new challenges, new impulses and a desire for changes. As for haircuts, all this translates into volume and the tips, in all haircuts, get their special mention. When they are not worn blunt and super unstructured, like the wolf cut, they are strategically well combed and molded inwards. And this is where the Italian bob comes into play.

There are those who have also called it ‘Sharp bob’, referring to a haircut of a mane that is always under control (and that flatters). That it is always perfect and impeccable (the opposite of shaggy cuts). “With a rounded contour and the middle parting but, above all, with an unbeatable finish in which the tips are brushed inward”, details Rachel Saiz, of the Blue room by Raquel Saiz, in Torrelavega.

Who to copy the idea to? TO Selena Gomez.

But what happens when we want to wear it just as luxurious but with a hint of ease?

The minimalist bob takes it to the next level and is especially appealing to those with a juicy natural texture and movement.

“With the tousled ends and that wet effect, we not only joined one of the trends, but we also made it thicker. We also clear the neck to stylize the figure ”, comment Charo Garcia, from Ilitia Beauty & Science. And pay attention to the latter, because it may be a key to take a few years off and you are not giving it the attention it needs: YOUR NECK.

But if there is an elegant version where there is, that has nothing to envy the Hollywood manes of the great divas, it is the Italian bob: wavy, with volume and extremely suggestive depending on what we want to express.

It will be enough with a light carding, with a hairstyle to the side or with adding some loops at the ends that we ruffle later and leave well polished to achieve a perfectly cared look that will transform you into the diva in you.

Do you like the bob and don’t know how it will look better on you?

Rafael Good, from Rafael Bueno Hairdressers, a key center in Malaga, helps us with some ideas to find the best style according to what you want to highlight or your volume, line or movement preferences. Because if the bob cut allows us something, it is, without a doubt, offering a versatility that not all haircuts have. And also, it has the perfect size to be able to change your look and style almost every day.

If you want to highlight your cheekbones and achieve a lifting effect with your haircut …

Cut a mini bob with the part in the middle. You can adapt the stripe for all occasions, it’s perfect!

If you want to boost the volume …

Stripe to one side. And also, it has the power to sharpen the look.

If your bob already has volume and you want it to look more casual …

Opt for the parting in the middle, it will highlight cheekbones and express a unique movement.

