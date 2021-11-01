Rafael Márquez, new TUDN commentator for the matches of the Mexican National Team

On November 12 the Mexican team faces one of the most important challenges in the Octagonal heading to Qatar 2022 and TUDN announced a luxury ‘booster’ to offer the best analysis on the green visit to USA.

In the halftime of Classic Young, the television station announced to Rafael Marquez as your new commentator to better analyze the matches to which the Tricolor before the team of the Stars and Stripes and Canada.

“I am very happy to announce that I am joining the TUDN coverage for these upcoming games of the Mexican National Team in November. I join to contribute my experience, knowledge and analysis of our representative. I am very happy to meet friends and be able to enjoy together with you the passion that our Selection“Said the former green captain in a video.

“Champion of Europe, Two-time Mexican soccer champion, unique defender who marked an era, a true legend of the National selection, the Kaiser Rafael Marquez is our new signing at TUDN on the way to Qatar Welcome Captain! “, Was the reception of TUDN from social networks.

