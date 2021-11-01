Obesity in Mexico: 25% of the population has a healthy weight

29.8 million people live with obesity (36.1%) and 32.3 million, with overweight (39.1%). Photo: Cuartoscuro

The obesity is a health problem and it is normalizing, This was recalled by the Ministry of Health (SSa) in a statement where it indicates that 75.2% of the population, that is, 62.1 million people over 18 years of age, have an unhealthy weight.

Likewise, Ruy López, general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), specified that it is necessary to have a comprehensive and intersectoral State policy to achieve a sustainable agri-food system that guarantees food security and generate environments that counteract the epidemic of overweight and obesity.

He announced that the National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut 2018) shows that:

29.8 million live with obesity (36.1%)

32.3 million, overweight (39.1%)

“Obesity is normalizing, since only a quarter of the population has a healthy weight with body mass index levels below 25 kg / m². What causes this growing epidemic of overweight and obesity, as well as chronic diseases, is diet ”. Ruy López Ridaura.

He considered that the challenge for the root transformation of the agri-food system is the approval of a law that guarantees the right to a healthy diet and has an impact on the health system.

Within the framework of the 30 Food Self-Sufficiency Conference “The fundamental right to sufficient, healthy and culturally relevant food” convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), López Ridaura recognized the work of the Intersectoral Group on Health, Food, Environment and Competitiveness (Gisamac), to advance in the transformation of the sustainable agri-food system.

Weight and obesity in children

When comparing the prevalences of overweight and obesity in girls and boys aged 5 to 11 between 2012 and 2018, there is a decrease in overweight and an increase in obesity, while in the adolescent population both indicators increased in that period.

He also indicated that about 70% of the added sugar consumed in Mexico comes from sugary beverages. Only the child population consumes sugars and junk products from an early age: 12 percent of six-month-old girls and boys; 36 percent of those who are 6 to 11 months old and 65 percent of those 12 to 23 months old.