Nuno Espirito Santo, fired as DT; Antonio Conte, his substitute

The Tottenham Hotspur made official this Monday the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in office.

The Portuguese coach ends his journey in the Tottenham after ten days of Premier League and with the eighth team with 15 points, two of the European places and ten of the leader of the competition.

The Tottenham has made this decision after the blushing defeat this weekend against the Manchester United by 0-3, in which the public of the Tottenham Hotspur booed the Portuguese coach loudly.

Antonio Conte He is once again the chosen one to sit on the bench Tottenham Hotspur after the removal of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in office.

The Italian coach is the one chosen by the ‘Spurs‘, according to the English press, to succeed the Portuguese, despite the fact that he rejected the position this past summer.

Conte got the call from Daniel levy this summer before it came Nuno, to redirect a drifting ship with the firing of Jose Mourinho, but the Italian, who had just left the Inter de Milan, was not convinced by a project that was leaking and in which its highest star, Harry kane, seemed to be about to leave.

With Kane at least one more season in the team and seeing that the bench Manchester United resists him, because of the trust that there is in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Conte seems willing this time yes to sign with the club London.

The latest experience of Conte in English football it was with him Chelsea, where he was from 2016 to 2018 conquering a Premier League and one FA Cup.

