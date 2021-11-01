Nobody asked me to play for free at Barcelona: Messi

Barcelona, ​​Spain. The current player of the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Lionel messi points out in an interview with the newspaper ‘Sport’ that the words that president Joan Laporta said about the fact that he came to think that the Argentine star would propose to play for free at the Barça club are out of place because of the salary limit of The Spanish league.

“Nobody asked me to play for free. They hurt me, because I think there is no need to say that, it’s like getting the ball off you and not assuming its consequences, or taking charge of things. This makes people think or generates a type of doubt that I think I do not deserve ”, declared Messi to the media.

Messi points out that he did “everything possible” to stay. “I was asked to cut my salary by fifty percent and I did it without any problem. We were in a position to help the club more. The desire and desire of me and my family was to stay in

Barcelona

”.

In the interview Messi touched on different topics related to his career as a footballer and about his future.

MESSI AND RETURN TO BARCELONA

“I always said that I would love to be able to help the club in what could be useful and can add and help the club to be well. I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be otherwise. If there is the possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love “

THE LEVEL OF CURRENT BARCELONA

“He has a great squad, he plays very well. I see them whenever I can. Important and very good guys appeared, such as Gavi. At the team level they are fine. With the return of

‘Kun Aguero

and Dembélé, if he returns well, they will be a great help for the team. He will always be there because he is one of the best in the world ”.

THE FIRST MONTHS OF MESSI AT PSG

“At a sporting level it seems that it never really starts, because I have a game with the national team every month. You have not just settled in that you have to leave again, and this makes things more difficult, but little by little I am entering the dynamics of the club because beyond the fact that they are here for two months, there are still not many games that I played ” .

WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WITH PARIS SAINT GERMAIN

“When I came here it was one of the main reasons. As I said in my farewell, until the last moment I’m playing I’m going to try to keep winning things. When I made the decision to come to the PSG, was one of the reasons for this, because they have a great squad. I wish to continue growing as a club and to win the Champions League after so many years trying ”.

CATAR WORLD CUP 2022 WITH ARGENTINA

“I am very excited to do great things. We come from winning the America Cup after having looked for her for so long, being so close for so long without being able to consecrate with the national team. After this, the illusion is great for what is to come. We are fine today. We still need to be one of the great candidates. We are not because there are better teams ”.

WIN THE GOLDEN BALL FOR THE SEVENTH TIME

“If it comes, it would be extraordinary for what it would mean to win one more. The seventh would be crazy. If not, nothing happens. I have already achieved one of my great goals (the America Cup). I’m very happy for what happened, and now that whatever has to happen happens ”

With information from EFE