Messi: “I would like to return to Barcelona”

Dmonths after his departure fromFC Barcelona, Lionel messi has spoken for the first time with a Spanish medium. In a preview of his interview in the newspaper Sport, the Argentine has confessed that he would like to return in the future to help Bara.

Would you like to return to the Bara?

“Yes, I always said that I would like to come back to help the club in whatever way. I want to be useful and help so that the club is well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don’t know if it will be at Barcelona. If the possibility is given, I would like to return to the club to contribute in what I can because I love him and I would love that he continues to be well.

In the interview, in addition, the Argentine assures that he wants to “win another Champions League” and comments on the current situation of the club, immersed in a sporting and economic crisis. “I want Bara to continue to be well, to grow and to remain one of the best in the world.”

