Mario Rui scolded Hirving Lozano; fans noticed their distancing

Although Napoli managed the 1-0 win over Salernitana to keep up the pulse with AC Milan on top of Seria A, again Hirving lozano he failed to put in a good showing, which led to him coming off the exchange in the 60th minute for Eljif Elmas.

This time, Luciano Spalletti decided to place him on the left wing, a position that the Mexican is not unaware of, but that he has not just assimilated or made the best of it, which led him to receive a harsh scolding from the Portuguese defender Mario Rui.

In the 30th minute of the match, Nadir Zortea slipped through the left sector, which put Mario Rui in complications, who thanks to his tusk managed to get ahead to suffer the lack of his rival. After getting up, annoyed, approached Hirving Lozano to scold him for the action.

The Pachuca youth squad let Zortea escape with ease, which caused the problem. That is why he was required to be more careful in hedging.

Lozano only listened to what they told him and walked away, without answering to a player who marked his distance with him during the match, something that was analyzed by Italian and Mexican fans.