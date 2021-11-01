Luis Díaz awakens terror in Colombia with this shocking image

Through Porto’s social networks, an image of Luis Díaz frightened all the fans in Colombia a few weeks after returning for the qualifiers.

After the tough defeat against Santa Clara in the League Cup, Porto had to go in search of recovery in the regular tournament in Portugal, trying to win to remain in the top positions.

The rival to face at home would be Boavista and Luis Díaz was present there, who opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the first half and then would be essential to achieve the 4-1 victory.

Once the game was over, the midfielder and his teammates celebrated the three points they had won and are already set on their next match this Wednesday against Milan, for the UEFA Champions League.

Before thinking about the Italian team, the club published an image on its social networks that aroused terror throughout Colombia by showing a highly unknown facet of its star player.

To celebrate Halloween, the editors of the Instagram account made a photomontage of the peasant that transformed him into a werewolf, trying to scare each of the fans.

For his part, Díaz knows that he must precisely become a beast in these remaining matches before returning to his homeland, where in mid-November he will play another two qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.