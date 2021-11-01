Houston Astros survives in Atlanta and forces Game 6

The players of Houston They ended up with their little skull full of sweets and something else after taking the 9-5 victory against Atlanta to force a sixth encounter in the World Series.

Houston posted the first three-in-a-row victory if he is hoping to clinch the title, and tonight’s was worth much more as it came from an early four-race deficit.

The Braves began the match with grand slam from Adam duvall who took three other colleagues to the register. The first inning was barely over and the feeling of champions was already felt throughout the stadium. However, Houston’s offense did not despair and gradually was discounting on the board.

The ninth scored four runs between the second and third inning, but the locals responded with a solo home run by Freddie freeman.

In the fifth roll the Astros they had a three-run rally, including a two-dash RBI single by Marwin Gonzalez.

The Braves’ timbers were turned off in the last six innings, part of it was due to the work of the Sinaloan pitcher. Jose Urquidy, who now came in as a reliever, got three outs without problems and his performance earned him the victory, second for him so far this year. Fall Classic.

Only six times has a ninth come back from 3-1 and the Astros return home to seek to join this exclusive roster. The last to do so were the Chicago Cubs in 2016, when they turned the Cleveland Indians around.

