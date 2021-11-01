Food is medicine; there’s life on the plate: Dominique Crenn

Like a phoenix rising from its ashes, Dominique Crenn, named gastronomic icon 2021 by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, spreads her wings like never before and in mid-flight she launches a message of resilience for women who, like her, fight and have fought against breast cancer, “I am a cancer survivorWithout a doubt, the disease brought me face to face with some of the most difficult moments of my life, but the greatest learning that it left me is that food is medicine and we can heal our bodies with the goodness of the earth. There is life on the plate. ”

Success after success, the chef crenn has become a star, but also a symbol of struggle, she is the first woman in the United States to obtain three Michelin stars for your Atelier Crenn restaurant (San Francisco), and in 2016 she was considered the best chef in the world, however, neither the stars nor the appointments kept her away from one of the most lethal diseases among women, since one in eight dies from cancer of the Mama, “it is a complex disease; the most difficult thing for me was having the feeling of no longer having control over my body, going through this condition made me feel for the first time that it was not

invincible”.

Born in Versailles, France, the 56-year-old chef came to San Francisco in the 1990s, and immediately felt at home; there he created the whole concept of his gastronomic project, Atelier Crenn (2011), which she describes as an ode to poetic cooking, since it is a deeply personal space in which she not only expresses her French roots, but also tells edible stories through memory and emotion, “in my ‘workshop’ I do not serve a menu, I serve a story, I serve my soul, it is a dialogue, a conversation with my most intimate part. My kitchen is a success when I unleash something within you, when I activate memories and memories; if I achieve this, I know I am doing the right thing. ”

NO MORE MEAT

The gastronomy It is much more than a passing pleasure and to live the experience of enjoying spectacular dishes, the discourse that each dish tells speaks not only of its structure, but also of the philosophy of those who serve it.

Aware of this, the chef crenn stopped serving meat products in its restaurants (Atelier Crenn and Petit Crenn), as it does not want to be involved with the suffering that cattle experience on farms; It was for this reason that it gave way to the plant world and seafood.

NUTRITION TO HEAL

The most pressing thing for human beings should be to maintain health, however, little is reflected on whether what is brought to the table really nourishes; Little is investigated on the path of the ingredient, where does everything we eat come from?, especially when it goes through a disease like cancer, “Good nutrition while sick is everything, because the body needs to heal from the inside out. It was quite a journey for me to learn about the incredible healing power of ingredients and to witness how much energy and life they can provide.”



In this sense, chef Crenn recommends that women who have breast cancer pamper their body with natural products, healthy pampering that, little by little, help them feel better, “one of my favorite things to eat is roasted vegetables; It’s very simple: broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, in short, abundant vegetables; be sure to include kale. You just have to put them on hummus or quinoa; it’s a hearty, nutritious and delicious dish. ”

GASTRONOMIC ICON

Parla the chef who uses food as a vehicle to express herself and create narratives, being considered an icon gives her a unique opportunity to make the new generations that come to the industry see that being inside it is not a matter of egos, that it’s not about being the one best chef, to make the best food or to have the best technique, but to understand that they have a great responsibility, that of being able to feed others and keep people together. “For me it is a great honor to be recognized in this way. I hope to use this platform to highlight all those changes that are so necessary in the industry, especially around industrial agriculture, the handling of single-use plastics, community food insecurity and gender equality “.

“My hope is that future generations will be true to themselves and stand up for what they believe in. They are the change we want to see in the world, I can’t wait for it to come true.”

YOUR KEY POINTS

At 21 years of age he came to San Francisco in order to venture into gastronomy. In 2011 he opened Atelier Crenn; a year he got his first Michelin star. In 2014 he obtained the second star for his restaurant. And in 2016, she was voted the world’s best female chef by The 50 Best Restaurants. 2018. Became the first US woman to earn three Michelin stars.

MORE FROM THE CHEF

She was adopted at 18 months by the French, Allain and Louise Crenn.

His sentimental partner is the American actress Maria Bello.

