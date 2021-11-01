Food is medicine; there’s life on the plate: Dominique Crenn

Like a phoenix rising from its ashes, Dominique Crenn, named gastronomic icon 2021 by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, spreads her wings like never before and in mid-flight she launches a message of resilience for women who, like her, fight and have fought against breast cancer, “I am a cancer survivorWithout a doubt, the disease brought me face to face with some of the most difficult moments of my life, but the greatest learning that it left me is that food is medicine and we can heal our bodies with the goodness of the earth. There is life on the plate. ”

Success after success, the chef crenn has become a star, but also a symbol of struggle, she is the first woman in the United States to obtain three Michelin stars for your Atelier Crenn restaurant (San Francisco), and in 2016 she was considered the best chef in the world, however, neither the stars nor the appointments kept her away from one of the most lethal diseases among women, since one in eight dies from cancer of the Mama, “it is a complex disease; the most difficult thing for me was having the feeling of no longer having control over my body, going through this condition made me feel for the first time that it was not
invincible”.

