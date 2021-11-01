Dak Prescott is deactivated by Cowboys against Vikings

The Dallas quarterback made warm-up moves prior to the game against Minnesota, but was not activated for the game

The Dallas cowboys jumped into their match of Week 8 on a visit to the Minnesota Vikings without the star quarterback Dak prescott, as reported by the team prior to the game through their social networks, confirming a previous report by Chis Mortensen of ESPN, citing a source.

The absence of Prescott meant that Cooper rush started his first game of the NFL. Will grier the substitute quarterback came out to Dallas, as Adam Schefter advanced from ESPN. Rush has completed 1 of 3 passes for 2 yards and has not thrown a pass since his rookie season in 2017, in official play.

Today’s inactives at the Minnesota Vikings: pic.twitter.com/stqPeVrGGp – Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 31, 2021

Prescott injured his calf on the last play of overtime in their Week 6 game, a touchdown pass to beat the New England Patriots in the extension. At the end of the meeting, Prescott toured the tunnels of the stadium aided by Ezekiel Elliott, and attended the media wearing a protective boot.

The Cowboys had their break date in Week 7, but Dallas decided to jump against Minnesota without Prescott, to avoid aggravating an injury that, from the outset, is not serious.

Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Getty

Can’t blame them Cowboys for wanting to be cautious when it comes to the health of Prescott, his quarterback of 40 million dollars a year. Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in Week 5 of last season, and the Cowboys they suffered a miserable 6-10 season that knocked them out of last postseason.

With Prescott healthy this year, Cowboys they reached their compromise against Minnesota 5-1, and riding a five-game winning streak, after losing the season opener to the reigning champions of the Super bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.