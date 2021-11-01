Baby dies for lack of medical service; inhabitants demand infrastructure

Before the death of a newborn yesterday morning in Puerto Aventuras, inhabitants of said delegation ask ambulances and medical personnel to attend emergencies.

Telmy may pech, from the civil association Let’s Be Good Neighbors of Puerto Aventuras, regretted the above and said that it is a situation that is constantly repeated in various types of medical care, because there is not enough hospital infrastructure in the population located about 30 kilometers south of Playa del Carmen.

“Emergencies do not wait, like the case that unfortunately arose, like the child who falls into the well … it is not about that, we must pay more attention to that issue because private ambulances do not want to respond to the call, and also because not everyone has money to pay ”, he declared.

According to versions of residents of Puerto Aventuras and confirmed by local authorities, early yesterday morning, a pregnant woman in labor went to the local health center to be treated, however due to her condition she needed a transfer to a hospital from Carmen beach, although in the absence of ambulances, he did not reach his destination and during Friday morning they reported the baby death that she finally gave birth.

May Pech complained about the situation because Puerto Aventuras has more than 40 thousand inhabitants but lacks infrastructure, staff and quality medical equipment.

“Let us remember that a few years ago we had a medical unit, now a health center has already been built, however there is a lack of staff, there is a lack of nurses, Puerto Aventuras has grown a lot, many families come to live (…) we need more medical personnel and nurses, an ambulance, but a quality ambulance, with gasoline, a well-equipped ambulance, with well-trained personnel, ”he said. .

