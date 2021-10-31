Watch Jackie Nava vs Barby Juárez LIVE for free

The House of Boxing dresses up for one of the most anticipated fights in the world of women’s boxing, as they will see the faces “La Princesa Azteca” Jackie Nava vs Mariana “La Barby” Juárez, within the framework of the 15 years of the birth of Box Azteca.

Nava has a record of 38 wins, 16 by knockout, four losses and the same number of draws, while "Barby "Juarez has 55 wins, 19 via chloroform, ten defeats and four draws, the stage will be the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium, this fight will be broadcast by Aztec 7,

House of Boxing and

our digital platforms,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official APP of TV Azteca Deportes.

Weigh-in between La Princesa Azteca and Barby Juárez

The weigh-in ceremony was held in Tijuana, Jackie Nava and Barby Juárez In the first test that was the scale, for the most important fight in recent times in women’s boxing, the first turn was for the boxer from the capital, who wore an imposing physique and without signs of having suffered to be able to give the number on the scale , finally it is 54,800 kg.

Then it was 41-year-old boxer Jackie Nava’s turn. The Tijuana woman was below the figure of her rival, and with a powerful physique.

Jackie Nava’s pre-match statements

“I expect a very intense fight. I don’t know how he trained for other fights, but this time I did see him, with a lot of focus and I think it will be one of exchange and very intense, of war, ”Nava declared during the weigh-in ceremony.

What time does Jackie Nava vs. Barby Juárez fight?

Jackie Nava, the "Aztec Princess" faces will be seen before Mariana "Barby" Juárez, in one of the duels with the greatest expectations in women's boxing, the fight will be held at the Tijuana Auditorium and you can follow it on La Casa del Boxeo, Box Azteca on Saturday, October 30 at 11 p.m. on Azteca 7,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official APP of TV Azteca Deportes.

