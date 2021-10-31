Toluca vs León: Goals, Summary and Videos

With a tie to zero was how they ended Toluca and the Lion, who had to settle for a point that, although it was little, keeps them among the best teams of the Apertura 2021.

For the aspirations of both Toluca like Lion, they had to add as it should, so the game on the court of the Nemesio Ten, it became a ‘pitched battle’. And although the Devils Reds They tried, it was La Fiera that gained space and began to be the team that attacked the most at least in the first half, even, in the first minutes, the young goalkeeper Gutierrez ‘ran over’ Colombatto and the referee decreed a penalty in favor of the emeralds, but in the end and thanks to the VAR determined not. The score was still tied at zero.

Time passed and Lion He kept insisting, but he could not specify any, but his insistence on the red frame was such that the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota He hardly touched the ball in the first half.

Already for the second half, as if both teams were satisfied with the tie and as if a point served them something in their aspirations for the match. League, the attack lessened. But suddenly there were rough times because on several occasions the whistler had to stop the game due to several clashes between the players.

At the end, Toluca reacted, attacked a little more, but nothing had any effect and both Red Devils What The beast they were left with a point that although it helps, it is not what favored them the most.